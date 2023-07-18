NATIONAL

Dollars Spent On Back To School Shopping To Break Records This Year

jsalinasBy
Back-to-school spending is expected to reach a staggering forty-one-point-five billion dollars this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, dollars spent on back-to-school shopping will break records, up from thirty-six-point-nine billion spent last year.

Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of eight-hundred-ninety dollars on back-to-school items, while College students and their families are expected to spend over thirteen-hundred dollars per person. This increase in spending is primarily driven by more demand for electronics.

Sixty-nine percent of back-to-school shoppers expect to buy electronics or other computer-related accessories this year; up from sixty-five percent last year and the highest in the survey’s history.

