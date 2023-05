Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man was shot and killed by Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies who had responded to a domestic violence call late Tuesday night. It happened at a rural home on the 200 block of Moonstone Drive north of Donna.

Few details are being released so far, but the sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived they saw man in his vehicle trying to run over his wife. They opened fire, the man was struck, and he died at a local hospital.