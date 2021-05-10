LOCALTRENDING

Dominguez’s PTSD Treatment Bill Passed By House, Moves To Senate

The Texas House has easily passed a bill by Brownsville Representative Alex Dominguez that would authorize a study into the potential benefits of psychedelic therapeutics for veterans suffering with PTSD.

Dominguez’s bill, HB 1802, calls for a clinical study to evaluate the effects of psilocybin in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. Psilocybin is a natural hallucinogen found in certain types of mushrooms.

Dominguez says PTSD is a growing mental health crisis and new solutions are needed to meet the challenge. The study would be conducted by the state Health and Human Services Commission in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine and a veterans hospital. The bill will now be taken up by the Senate.

