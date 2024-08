Former President Trump says if he’s elected he’ll sign an executive order to bring down inflation in the first 100 days of his presidency.

Trump spoke Wednesday at a rally in North Carolina, and said also he plans to slash energy prices in half within 18 months.

The GOP nominee spent much of his speech criticizing his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her an “incompetent socialist lunatic” and saying she had “the laugh of a crazy person.”