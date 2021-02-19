Donald Trump Jr. Defends Ted Cruz’s Cancun Vacation

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks to check in for his flight back to the U.S., at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico. On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that in 2016, Cruz tweeted, “I’ll believe in climate change when Texas freezes over.” The tweet is fabricated. It cannot be found on Cruz’s verified Twitter account, nor is it on websites that track deleted tweets by public officials. (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)

Donald Trump Junior is defending Texas Senator Ted Cruz amid backlash from his recent trip to Cancun. People weren’t happy about Cruz taking his family to vacation in Mexico while his state is dealing with a major crisis.

Trump says the nation should focus on the controversies surrounding Democratic governors instead. Cruz has been the subject of much ridicule since he was spotted hopping a commercial flight to the resort city on Wednesday along with his family. He returned yesterday, calling it a mistake