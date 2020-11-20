Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive For Coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

President Trump’s oldest son is sick with coronavirus. Donald Trump Jr. apparently tested positive earlier this week and is in isolation. It’s being reported he doesn’t have any symptoms.

The president’s youngest son was diagnosed last month after Trump himself became infected and had to be hospitalized. The White House outbreak has already spread to dozens of people.