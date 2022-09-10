Donating Late Son’s Medical Equipment Brings Mother Solace

In this photo provided by Clifford Law Offices, Karina Aguilar, her husband, Temo Aguilar, and their son Felipe Aguilar attend a news conference on Aug. 3, 2021, at the office of ASI/NE Healthcare Services in Chicago. After Itza Pantoja's severely disabled son died at the age of 16, she made it her mission to ensure that the wheelchairs, beds and other equipment and supplies that had helped him got to others who needed them. Many of the items, including a car seat, standing chair and bed, went to Felipe Aguilar, a 12-year-old Chicago boy with cerebral palsy. (Clifford Law Offices, Chicago via AP)