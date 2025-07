File: A Texas Department of Public Safety official inspects tree debris at Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Big bucks have been flowing into a flood relief fund that was set up to help those who lost everything, one week ago, in the Texas Hill Country.

The Community Foundation Fund, which has been collecting the donations, says that five million dollars in initial grants have already been handed out. They’re going to local organizations doing work on the ground.

On top of that, more than one-million dollars in cash is going to families for food assistance and housing.