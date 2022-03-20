Donations Pour In For Those Displaced By Wildfires

Communities affected by the Eastland Complex wildfires are banding together in their time of need.

A relief site set up outside the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department has already seen a huge influx of donations according to organizer Wendy Forbus. Nearby, the Comanche County Medical Center has set up a mobile clinic to help firefighters in need of medical attention.

A local BBQ restaurant even opened its doors to feed the displaced and first responders. As of Saturday, the Eastland Complex fires have torched more than 54-thousand acres and is just 30-percent contained.