File photo: Family and friends of the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary school gather at the town square in Uvalde, Texas, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The one year anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting has come and gone but the work to preserve the memories continues on.

The town’s library is archiving and preserving all the messages of support that have come in from all around the world. When it’s finished, the archive will be used to educate and for research. And there is a plan is to digitize the items, along with the creation of an oral history. A collection of painted rocks has already been turned into a friendship garden.