Donna-Area Man Sought In Apparent Beating Death Of Young Daughter

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Local and federal authorities are on the hunt for a Donna-area man who’s on the run after it’s believed he beat his 3-year-old daughter to death. 23-year-old Jose Manuel Uresti is being sought after Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday afternoon about an unresponsive child at a home in a rural neighborhood north of Donna.

The badly beaten girl was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Deputies arrested the girl’s mother at the home, 25-year-old Wendy Rivera, after she admitted to knowing about the recent and previous injuries her daughter suffered. Rivera remains jailed on a charge of failing to report a felony.