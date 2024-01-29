LOCALTRENDING

Donna-Area Woman Found Dead In Her Home Was Bludgeoned And Suffocated

Story by TIM SULLIVAN
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An autopsy has determined that a Donna-area woman killed in her home two days after Christmas had been struck in the head and suffocated.

The findings released Monday come about a month after 49-year-old Maria De La Carmen De Anda was found in a pool of blood and covered with a blanket inside the rural home north of Donna she shared with her common-law husband. He is still being sought in her killing, and surveillance video shows the suspect, 49-year-old Ismael Terrazas Diaz, crossing into Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say they continue to work with law enforcers in Mexico to track Diaz down.

