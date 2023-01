Donna City Councilman David Moreno spent some time in jail Wednesday after being arrested for drunken driving. Moreno was pulled over for speeding in Weslaco early Wednesday morning.

According to the arresting officer, Moreno had slurred speech and an unsteady balance, and failed a roadside sobriety test. He was later arraigned on a charge of DWI. The 54-year-old Moreno is the Place 3 councilman in Donna and was serving as mayor pro tem.