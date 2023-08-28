Donna Driver Fleeing Deputies Charged With Murder In Deadly Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Donna man has been charged with murder in a 2-vehicle crash that killed a Pharr man last week.

It was last Monday night when 37-year-old Jose Guadalupe Padilla was being chased by Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies, and he sped through a red light at Victoria Road and Business 83 in Donna. His Kia Optima collided with a Ford Ranger, killing its driver, 27-year-old Erick Alberto Juarez.

Padilla himself suffered major injuries in the wreck. He was arraigned from his hospital bed a couple of days later on a charge of murder before being discharged and booked into jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million.

The McAllen Monitor reports Padilla was being chased because he was wanted for skipping out on his arraignment on an aggravated assault charge.