Donna High School Student Charged For Bringing Weapon Onto Campus

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place. That’s the main charge against 17-year-old Jacob Alexis Zuniga, the Donna High School student who was arrested this week in the parking lot of the high school.

Zuniga was booked into jail on that charge and on a charge of possessing marijuana, and given a bond of $285,000.

Donna school district police say Zuniga was in a vehicle that had driven into the parking lot Tuesday afternoon “without proper clearance.” Security officers quickly approached, found Zuniga in possession of a weapon, and took him into custody. Police have not yet identified the weapon.