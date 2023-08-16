LOCALTRENDING

Donna High School Student With Weapon Termed An ‘Isolated Incident’

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Donna school district police are calling Tuesday’s incident in the high school parking lot an “isolated incident.” It was around 3 p.m. when a vehicle drove into the parking lot “without proper clearance,” according to a school district statement.

Security officers quickly approached, made contact with the students in the vehicle, and found one of them with a weapon.

Police are still not saying what type of weapon and are identifying the student only as an adult male. It’s not known what charges he may face.

