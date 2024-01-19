Donna Housing Authority Chief Facing DWI, Drug Charges

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Drunken driving and drug possession are the charges facing the head of the Donna Housing Authority.

Valley Central.com with word that Executive Director John Robert Gonzalez was arrested Thursday night by Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies. The sheriff’s office has not yet provided information about what got Gonzalez pulled over nor where he was stopped.

No information either on the type of drug he allegedly had. The 55-year-old Gonzalez has been with the Donna Housing Authority since 2004.