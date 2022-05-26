LOCALTRENDING

Donna ISD Shuts Down Due To “Credible Threat”

Students in the Donna school district are being told to stay home today and tomorrow after an investigation found what district officials say was a credible threat of possible gun violence.  The McAllen Monitor reports the investigation led law enforcement officers to the home of a potential suspect, where they found an AK-47 rifle and a list of students.  The school district sent amessage to parents stating that a credible threat of violence is under investigation and in light of recent events, we will be canceling classes district-wide.  The letter states classes will resume Tuesday.

