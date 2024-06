Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Donna man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle off the freeway in Alamo early Monday morning.

Alamo police say 60-year-old Alfredo Villalpando was walking on the westbound Frontage Road of I-2 west of Border Road when he was hit by a Ford F-150 a little after 3:30 a.m. Villalpando died of his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup stayed until police arrived. No word if he’ll face any charges.