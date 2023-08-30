Donna Man Gets Lengthy Prison Term In San Juan Woman’s Murder

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 40-year prison sentence has been handed down against a Donna man convicted of the murder of a San Juan woman 2-1/2 years ago.

Moises Pena Herrera was found to have stabbed to death 65-year-old Rosalinda Garcia in her home. Shortly after the killing, investigators were able to get a description of Herrera and his pickup truck, and they also found his phone number in Garcia’s cellphone contacts list.

It’s not clear what their relationship was and a motive for the murder hasn’t been disclosed.