Donna Man Identified As Person Killed In Weekend Interstate Crash

It was a Donna man who was killed in a 1-vehicle crash on I-2 in Pharr this past weekend. Police say 28-year-old Hector Loera Gonzalez was driving east on the interstate early Sunday morning when he slammed his Toyota pickup truck into a concrete barrier at high speed just west of the big interchange. Gonzalez was thrown out of the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers had to be hospitalized.

It was about a half-hour later when a suspected drunken driver smashed into the rear of a McAllen police vehicle that was positioned to maneuver traffic around the deadly wreck. 20-year-old Emily Ann Robles was arrested, treated for injuries at the hospital, then booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a charge of DWI. No police officers were hurt in that crash.