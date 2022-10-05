LOCAL

Donna Middle School Student Found With Handgun Facing Criminal Charges

Fred Cruz
Criminal charges are pending against a Donna middle school student after being found with a gun in the school. School district officials say a little before 10 a.m. Monday, a tip came in about a student at Todd Middle School who had a handgun in a backpack. Authorities located the student, confiscated the weapon, and arrested the teenager. It’s not clear what charge will be filed against the student. A message the school district sent to parents stated that the district will respond to the incident by increasing the use of random metal detectors among other safety measures.

