Donna Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck

A Donna man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck north of Donna Monday night.

A preliminary investigation by the DPS indicates the Harley Davidson Sportster made a wide right turn onto FM 493 from Atlanta Avenue and collided with a northbound Ford F-150. 19-year-old Raul Osiel Luna was thrown from his motorcycle and died of his injuries at the hospital.

The female driver of the pickup truck had swerved to try to avoid Luna and crashed into a utility pole. She was also hospitalized but is expected to recover.