Donna Opens Rio-Bravo International Bridge To Commercial Trucks

jsalinasBy
File photo

Empty commercial trucks are traveling south into Mexico for the first time on the Donna Rio-Bravo International Bridge.

Donna officials held a ceremony at the bridge Wednesday to celebrate a deal with Mexico reached last week. Up to 350 empty trucks are expected to use the bridge daily.

The number of trucks could increase if Donna voters approve a 42-million bond package in May. The money would go toward building a new inspection facility so loaded trucks from Mexico could use the bridge to enter the U.S.

