Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly crash in Donna yesterday. Investigators say a gray Dodge Nitro crashed into the back of a black Mazda on U.S. Business Highway 83 just before 7 a.m.

The crash killed 42-year-old Rosio Cabeza De Vaca. Police are looking for 36-year-old Ricardo Martinez of Donna, saying he left the scene following the crash.