Donna Teens Admit To Planning Mass Shooting At Donna High School

Arrest documents indicate four Donna teenagers accused of plotting a shooting at Donna High School were serious about their plans. The four teens were arrested May 25th after police received an anonymous tip the day before about what they determined to be a credible threat of violence.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor, all four teens, in separate police interviews, confirmed the threat was legitimate and provided details about their preparations and plans for carrying out the shooting. One of the suspects told investigators the shooting was to have happened June 3rd, the last day of school.

The affidavit also states police searches turned up planning documents in one suspect’s home, and a rifle and body armor in another suspect’s home. The four suspects, two 17-year-olds and two juveniles, have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.