Donna Teens Who Threatened High School Shooting Sentenced To Probation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Probation is the punishment for the two Donna teenagers who’d been arrested amid a credible threat to carry out a mass shooting inside Donna High School. 10-year probated sentences were handed to Nathaniel Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja after each pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of conspiring to commit capital murder of multiple persons.

Donna police determined the school shooting threat to be credible after following up on an anonymous tip that came in May 24th 2022. Montelongo and Pantoja were arrested two days later and both admitted to crafting a plan to shoot up their high school on June 3rd – the last day of school.

Authorities found documents related to the plan during a search of Pantoja’s home. In addition, a rifle and body armor were recovered in the home of one of two juveniles who were arrested and who also implicated themselves in the school shooting plot. Both Montelongo and Pantoja have been out of jail for several months. It’s not known if either had undergone mental health counseling prior to them receiving probation.