Donna Woman Kills Friend In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 19-year-old Donna woman is facing charges in the suspected drunken driving death of a friend.

Donna police had responded to a single-car wreck Sunday morning, found a smashed-up Chevrolet sedan, and 19-year-old Daisy Rubio, who’d been thrown out of the car, dead at the scene. Officers also spotted several alcoholic beverages inside and outside of the car.

Police arrested the driver, 19-year-old Dariana Yasmin Loera, on charges of driving while intoxicated and intoxication manslaughter. The wreck happened on Goolie Road near Salazar Elementary School a little after 7 a.m. Sunday.