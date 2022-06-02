Door Caused Problems For Cops Responding To TX Shooting

Balloons honoring the victims killed in last week's school shooting sway in the wind at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

We’re learning more about the police response in Texas to a school shooter who murdered 19 students. Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales says officers wanted to storm the classroom.

However, they couldn’t get through the locked classroom door, which was reinforced steel and only opened outwards, so they couldn’t bash it in. He says the custodian with the keys had a child in that classroom.

Dozens of keys were tried before finding the right one. That’s when a law enforcement team stormed inside and took out the gunman.