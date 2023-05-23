DOT Officials Bracing For Memorial Day Travel

Travel for Memorial Day weekend is expected to top pre-pandemic levels. More than 40 million Americans are expected to be on the move for the holiday and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his agency is working to minimize travel disruptions amid an ongoing air traffic controller shortage. He noted airlines have improved recently with fewer delays and cancellations.

Buttigieg said this weekend will be a test of whether they can meet the growing demand. Airlines experienced a large number of issues last year which Buttigieg said was unacceptable.