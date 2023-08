A downtown bar that sits in the way of the Alamo Plaza makeover has reportedly reached eminent domain terms with the Alamo Trust.

A Thursday news release from the Alamo Trust announced that a deal had been struck to acquire Mose’s Roses Hideout.

Bar owners Vince and Elizabeth Harwood Cantu will vacate the property by August 15th, and the plans to build the Alamo Visitors Center and Museum will proceed on schedule. The purchase price for the bar wasn’t specified.