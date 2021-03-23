Downward Trend In Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continues

(AP) — The downward trend in Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations remains uninterrupted. State health officials say 3,447 COVID-19 sufferers were hospitalized Monday in Texas. That’s 552 fewer than the previous Monday. They report 1,769 new COVID-19 cases. Those plus 763 previously unreported cases, including 665 from Bexar County alone, pushed the state’s pandemic total to almost 2.75 million.

Almost 105,000 cases are active, and Johns Hopkins University data show 65 newly reported COVID-19 deaths pushed the state’s pandemic death toll to 47,392. University researchers say the state’s per-capital deaths rose from 24th to 23rd most in the nation.