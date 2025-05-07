Dozens Arrested During UW Demonstration

The Trump administration says it’s looking into “antisemitic violence” at the University of Washington after a group of students protested for peace in the Gaza Strip. About 30 people were arrested on campus yesterday after taking over the school’s engineering building and demanding the college cut ties with Boeing because of the aircraft company’s relationship with Israel.

Boeing had donated ten-million dollars toward the construction of the building. Last night, the Trump administration said it was reviewing the protest, which they said included “shouting death threats to law enforcement” and “antisemitic harassment.”