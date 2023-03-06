NATIONAL

Dozens Charged With Terrorism In Atlanta ‘Cop City’ Protest

jsalinasBy
This image provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows construction equipment set on fire Saturday, March 4, 2023 by a group protesting the planned public safety training center, according to police. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

(AP) — More than 20 people from around the country face domestic terrorism charges after dozens of young men in black masks attacked the site of a police training center under construction in a wooded area outside Atlanta, the flashpoint of conflict between authorities and left-leaning protesters.

Flaming bottles and rocks were thrown at officers during a protest Sunday at “Cop City,” where 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, or “Tortuguita,” was shot to death by officers during a raid at a protest camp in January.

