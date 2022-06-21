Dozens Dead, Thousands Homeless In Bangladesh, India Floods

A flood affected family waits for the help at marooned Tarabari village, west of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Monday, June 20, 2022. Authorities in India and Bangladesh are struggling to deliver food and drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people evacuated from their homes in days of flooding that have submerged wide swaths of the countries. The floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed more than a dozen people, marooned millions and flooded millions of houses. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

(AP) — Villagers in northeastern Bangladesh are crowding makeshift refugee centers and scrambling to meet boats arriving with food and fresh water as massive floods, which have killed dozens of people and displaced hundreds of thousands there and in neighboring India, continue to wreak havoc.

Authorities in India’s Assam state reported 10 new flood-related deaths and say nearly a quarter million people are in emergency relief camps. Concerns are growing about getting food and fresh water to millions of people cut off by the floods, and of an increase in waterborne diseases.