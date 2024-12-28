TRENDINGWORLD

Dozens Feared Dead After Flight With 180 Onboard Crashes In South Korea

(Muan) — Dozens of people are dead after a South Korean passenger airplane crashed at a regional airport over the weekend. The plane, which had 181 people onboard, veered off the runway as it was landing and collided with what appears to be a wall before immediately bursting into flames. Officials believe a collision with a bird likely caused a problem with the landing gear. Several Korean news agencies report 28 people who were in the tail section died, and police expect that number to rise. The current acting President Choi Sang-Mok, who was put in office after two other Presidents were impeached this month, has ordered immediate rescue operations from emergency services.

