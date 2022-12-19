Dozens Hurt In Turbulent Hawaii Flight, 11 Seriously

This photo combination of mobile images, courtesy of passenger Jazmin Bitanga, shows the interior of a Hawaiian Airlines plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu after severe turbulence rocked the flight, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (Courtesy of Jazmin Bitanga via AP)

This photo combination of mobile images, courtesy of passenger Jazmin Bitanga, shows the interior of a Hawaiian Airlines plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu after severe turbulence rocked the flight, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (Courtesy of Jazmin Bitanga via AP)

(AP) — Eleven people were seriously hurt when a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing. Passengers say unrestrained people and objects went flying when the Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered the turbulence Sunday.

Emergency officials say 36 people received medical treatment and 20 of them went to hospitals. The full flight had nearly 300 people aboard and carried many passengers traveling to Hawaii for the holidays.

Officials say it’s likely some passengers hit their heads based on damage to the cabin. The plane’s seat belt sign was on at the time.