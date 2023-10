Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Willacy County sheriff’s deputies and federal officials are investigating after dozens of undocumented immigrants were found in a parked travel trailer near Raymondville.

Deputies responding to a call of suspicious activity Thursday night spotted a pickup truck with a travel trailer attached parked along County Road 2900. 34 people were inside the trailer. All were okay and were detained by Border Patrol agents. No word on the person who was driving the pickup truck.