Dozens Of Officers To Assist Houston Police

Texas police departments are sending dozens of officers to help Houston police in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. The San Antonio Police Department says 23 of its officers are assisting in Houston at least until Sunday.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Houston police contacted the police chiefs of Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth and others asking for at least 100 officers to contribute to keeping the city safe in the wake of hurricane damage. Hundreds of Houston-area traffic signals are out of order because of storm-related power outages.

The Houston police are getting reinforcements from at least 15 Texas cities and the Department of Public Safety. The state will foot the bill for the officer assignments.