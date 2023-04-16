Dozens Of POWs Freed As Ukraine Marks Orthodox Easter

(AP) — A top Ukrainian official says more than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released in a major Easter exchange with Russia.

Orthodox Ukrainians are marking the holiday for a second time since Moscow unleashed its full-scale war more than a year ago. Celebrations were subdued Sunday because of security risks with a curfew barring the faithful from customary all-night services. But Ukrainian authorities and ordinary people shared messages of hope.

Some worshippers in central Kyiv nevertheless admitted that the continuing restrictions were “very hard” on morale. Others stressed that they were praying for Ukrainian troops.