Dozens Of POWs Freed As Ukraine Marks Orthodox Easter

Orthodox Christian worshipers and their traditional Easter baskets are blessed during Easter Sunday at the Pechersk Lavra monastic complex Kyiv, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

(AP) — A top Ukrainian official says more than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released in a major Easter exchange with Russia.

Orthodox Ukrainians are marking the holiday for a second time since Moscow unleashed its full-scale war more than a year ago. Celebrations were subdued Sunday because of security risks with a curfew barring the faithful from customary all-night services. But Ukrainian authorities and ordinary people shared messages of hope.

Some worshippers in central Kyiv nevertheless admitted that the continuing restrictions were “very hard” on morale. Others stressed that they were praying for Ukrainian troops.

