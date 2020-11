There are many races to watch as Election Day approaches in Texas. Senator John Cornyn is looking for another term as he goes up against Democrat MJ Hegar.

All of the Texas seats in the U.S. House are up for grabs, and some congressmen, including Will Hurd and Kenny Marchant, are retiring. Democrats are looking to win the Texas House after being out of power for almost 20-years. Polls on Tuesday are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.