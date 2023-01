Nearly two-dozen suspects are in custody after Dallas police busted up a prostitution ring at a short-term rental. The officers acted on a tip from a neighbor who was concerned that sex traffickers were making use of the rent home near LBJ Freeway and Marsh Lane.

Dallas police announced Thursday the arrests of 23 men between 27 and 70-years-old, on charges of solicitation of prostitution. Investigators say sex traffickers are using short-term rentals to become a moving target for police.