Dallas police say the man accused of taking two monkeys from the Zoo last week wanted to steal more animals.

KDFW-TV reports 24-year-old Davion Irvin told investigators that he took the emperor tamarin monkeys out of their enclosure on January 30th, and also unsuccessfully tried to steal a clouded leopard earlier that month.

Irvin claims he stole the animals because he loved them, and would try to take more if he was released from custody. Irvin is charged with animal cruelty and burglary.