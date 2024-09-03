DPD Identifies Officer Killed In Ambush

This undated photo provided by the Dallas Police Department shows Officer Darron Burks prior to his graduation from police academy. (Dallas Police Department via AP)

Dallas police have named the 46-year-old officer who was shot and killed in what they say was a planned ambush this past Thursday.

Rookie Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks waiting in a parking lot between calls when a 30-year-old man approached his vehicle, filming with his cell phone. Police say Corey Cobb-Bey shot the officer.

Senior Corporals Jamie Farmer and Karissa David responded to the distress call and the suspect shot at them, wounding Farmer in the leg and David in the face. David is hospitalized in critical condition. Multiple law enforcement units pursued Cobb-Bey in his vehicle. He got out of the vehicle in Lewiston armed with a shotgun and was shot by police. He died at the scene. Burks was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he later died.

A celebration of life for Burks, a former teacher, will be held Saturday at Watermark Church in Dallas.