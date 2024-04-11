DPD Issues Arrest Warrant For Rashee Rice Over Lamborghini Crash

An arrest warrant is now issued for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice for his role in a six-vehicle crash in Dallas last month.

Video shows a Corvette and a Lamborghini speeding in the left lane on the North Central Expressway, losing control, and plowing into four other vehicles. Four people were injured, but the drivers of the Corvette and the Lambo bailed out and left the scene, along with their passengers.

Dallas police identified Rice as the driver of the Lamborghini. The 23-year-old athlete is charged with aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury.