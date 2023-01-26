DPD Officer, Capital Murder Suspect Wounded In Shootout

A capital murder suspect is in critical condition after a shootout with Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.

An officer from the Fugitive Unit was serving a warrant to the suspect in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff. The suspect fired shots at the officers, wounding one in the foot.

The officers returned fire and critically wounded the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released. The suspect is wanted for capital murder in another jurisdiction. The Dallas warrant was for an unrelated charge.