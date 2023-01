The Dallas Police Department is reporting a drop in violent crime in the for the second straight year.

The department says violent crime dropped by more than five-percent last year compared with 2021, though business robberies slightly increased. A year ago, a presentation showed a 14-percent drop in violent crime from 2020 to 2021.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia says the city’s approach of targeting high-crime areas is getting results, but there’s still work to be done.