DPS Acknowledges Separations Of Migrant Fathers And Mothers

The Texas Department of Public Safety is acknowledging that migrant family separations have been taking place along the southern border.

The DPS released a statement Thursday that, in some cases, officers have detained fathers on state trespassing charges while turning mothers and children over to federal authorities.

A DPS spokesman said no children have been separated from their mothers. But the statement marks a shift from previous remarks by DPS leaders that families should stay together as they’re referred to federal officers.

The Houston Chronicle was the first to report the separations of husbands and wives, and that it was happening in Eagle Pass. The DPS did not say how many families have been separated, nor what facility the men were taken to.