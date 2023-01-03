DPS Adds Starr County Man To Most-Wanted Sex Offender List

A Starr County man has been placed on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted sex offenders list. Authorities have been trying to turn up 32-year-old Rogelio Salinas of La Grulla since August 2020 when an arrest warrant was issued charging him with violating his probation.

Salinas had been sent to prison in 2010 after being convicted of indecency with a child. He was sentenced to prison again in 2017 for human smuggling. More arrest warrants were issued in September 2021 charging Salinas with making a terroristic threat and for violating the condition of parole that he must register as a sex offender.

Salinas is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds, and is heavily tattooed. Anyone who knows where he is is urged to call their local Crime Stoppers tip line.