DPS Boat Blockade In Place On The Rio Grande Near La Joya

In new action to beef up security on the Texas southern border, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered a boat blockade on the Rio Grande.

BorderReport.com has reposted a Department of Public Safety video showing 17 boats, facing Mexico, spread out on the river near La Joya.

The enhanced boat presence is part of Abbott’s Operation Lone Star – the state-funded border security initiative the governor launched in March in an effort to deter immigrant and drug smugglers. The blockade includes boats from the DPS Tactical Marine Unit and the Texas National Guard, along with Texas Game Warden vessels.

The boat blockade comes about a month after Abbott ordered large shipping containers to be placed near the riverbank in Eagle Pass.